Speech to Text for YMCA Pool: Terre Haute's mayor feels confident, while the Y says talks of it reopening are premature

is closed "on memorial day". and we have "new information for you" at this hour.. regarding "the re-opening of the vigo county y-m-c-a pool". yesterday "on news 10 first at five".. we told you "that a verbal agreement" had been reached between "the city of terre haute" and "the y". "today".. we sat down "with mayor duke bennett" to find-out "what's next"? here's what we've learned. "the y-m-c-a's current lease" has expired. "the city" is the y's landlord. "mayor bennett says".. it has since drafted "a new lease" and "that lease" contains an agreement for the pool. discussions are underway. "the next step" is to get "that lease" formalized. "bennett says".. he feels confident about the direction this is headed. ////// "it's just kinda been a little bit of a battle because they've been in a position where they just didnt really want to do a pool because of the cost associated with operating a pool. completely understand that, but we've always felt like from the beginning, we've needed that pool available to the public. and so, we've never given up on that and made some progress recently to kind of come to a general agreement that there is a way to get this done." //////// on the other hand.. "the vigo on the other on the other on the other hand.. "the vigo county y-m-c-a says".. the agreement is premature. according to a statement posted on the y's social media page.. the "y" wants to quote.. ensure that what has been discussed in our meetings with the city.. is contained in a written agreement that the mayor and the y-m-c-a board can review and approve. "the agreement" has yet to be finalized. the "y" understands the value "of aquatic activities". we are doing our due diligence.. to ensure that the "y" is in a financial position "to support the operations of the pool long term". until a signed agreement is presented.. "the pool" remains closed. a specific timeline has not been given.. however, "mayor bennett" tells us.. that he hopes "the city" and "the y" finalize "a