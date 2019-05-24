Clear
Terre Haute Veterans Memorial Museum to offer free admission for holiday weekend

Posted: May. 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

7 mph. as we prepare to observe "memorial day".. one local museum is making sure we remember the true meaning of the holiday. "news 10" stopped by "the veterans memorial museum of terre haute" today. it has several items on display "related to local veterans". they range from uniforms to world war-"2" articles.. this year.. "leaders" are extending the museum's hours. it will be open this saturday from noon until "4". plus... it will also be open memorial day itself from "1" until "3". "museum leaders say".. they want to keep veterans at the forefront this memorial day weekend. you'll find "the veterans
