Animal activists speak out after fighting ring investigation

"outcome or win is death by the other animal. or so injured to the point where they are collapsed on the ground." /////// activists speak out.. following "a massive animal fighting investigation". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, may 24th. ////// just yesterday.. the "a-s-p-c-a" and "the indiana gaming commission" raided properties "in morgan" and "ow counties". and during that raid.. more than "600"-dogs and birds were rescued. news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. spoke with local animal advocates today. "they say".. it's 'an under the radar issue" impacting "the hoosier state" more than people realize. ////// susie.. the pit bulls were weighted down with heavy chains. they were also housed in a manner consistent with dog fighting and breeding. that's according to the a-s-p-c-a. officials also say more than "6"-hundred roosters were physically altered for cock-fighting. "2"-semis were brought in to transport the animals to an undisclosed location to get them the medical treatment they need. [take pkg incue: ---nat sound-dogs barking outcue: ...of their lives." to: 1:41 duration:1:41] ///// < *nat sound dogs barking* that's the sound of companionship from a loyal animal. in this case, it's the sound of fear.. from hundreds of animals subjected to animal fighting. mackenzie smokstad is an animal lover and activist. it's a topic that hits close to home for her. her rescue dog "otis" has a similar past. "you can just tell the trauma that he's lived through. he has the scars, it's just so disheartining. and even when my mom will take a broom out of the closet to sweep the floor, he'll get all jittery and scared. just to see this animal so scared over something so normal, so you can only imagine what he's lived through and seen. " what we don't often see.. is the rehabilation of these animals. "animal fighting is absolutely horrible. i don't understand why people still do it, it is illegal. not only is it illegal...but how could you morally do that? sarah valentine is the manager of the terre haute humane society. she's seen the abuse first-hand. "there's going to have to be a lot of evaluations that go on. there's going to have to be a lot of testing with the dogs just to see where they are. are they rehabilatatable or not? it's always going to be a one day at a time and one moment at a time just to see how they're going to do in the end." it's a concept that most people have a hard time making sense of. "i don't know if they're doing it for sport or doing it for money but there are so many other ways and vessels that we can channel that energy into instead putting animals lives in danger and the expense of their lives. " > ///// martin anderson was martin martin anderson was arrested in connection to this case. he faces "1"-count of purchasing an animal to be used in an animal fighting contest. if convicted.. he faces up to "2"-and a half faces up to "2"-and a half years in prison and a "10"-thousand dollar fine now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more reaction from animal activists.. and ways you can help put an end to animal fighting. back to