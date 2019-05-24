Clear

Race for the Kids, City Park Hutsonville Illinois

The Oblong Chidren's Christian Home 12th Annual Race for the Kids participants will choose either to participate in the duathlon or the 5k.

May. 24, 2019
Updated: May. 24, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Race for the Kids, City Park Hutsonville Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

oblong operations for director of executive director of operations for the oblong children's christian home. 12th annual race for the kids planned for june 1! beginning at 8:00 a.m. on saturday, june 1, runners, walkers, and bikers will set off on the 12th annual race for the kids, a joint duathlon and 5k to benefit the oblong children's christian home. the race will begin and end at the city park in hutsonville, il. participants will choose either to participate in the duathlon or in the 5k . the cost for either race is $30 per person. make sure your registration is postmarked by may 17 to ensure a commemorative t-shirt. if participating in the duathlon, you may chose to compete as a team . entry forms must be submitted together. pricing structure does not change for teams: $60 per team. awards will be presented immediately following each race in the following age categories: 10 and under, 11 -
