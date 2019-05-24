Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:59 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but afternoon showers and storms look possible. highs tomorrow at 87. increasing chances for showers tomorrow night and into sunday. tens of millions of americans will celebrate this memorial day weekend away sunshine and clouds for thea afternoon, with highs getting into the upper 80s.mostly clear tonight - a low at 68. then, mostly sunny for your saturday - but afternoon showers and storms look possible. highs tomorrow at 87. increasing chances for showers tomorrow night and into sunday. tens of millions of americans will sunshine and clouds for thea afternoon, with highs getting into the upper 80s.mostly clear tonight - a low at 68. then, mostly sunny for your saturday - but afternoon showers and storms look possible. highs tomorrow at 87. increasing chances for showers tomorrow night and into sunday. sunshine and clouds for thea afternoon, with highs getting into the upper 80s.mostly clear tonight - a low at 68. then, mostly sunny for your saturday - but afternoon showers and storms look possible. highs tomorrow at 87. increasing chances for showers tomorrow night and into sunday. tens of millions of americans will celebrate this memorial day weekend away from home. as chris martinez tells us, triple-a expects this year to be one of the busiest ever for holiday travelers. < genesis sol is filling up her tank - before hitting the road to anaheim to spend the holiday
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Warm days, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Race for the Kids, City Park Hutsonville Illinois

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

"It's a feeling of deep sorrow." Local woman shares her story with abortion

Image

Summer Storm Damage - Paul Davis

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts