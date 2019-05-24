Speech to Text for "It's a feeling of deep sorrow." Local woman shares her story with abortion

and its levels are dangerous. rallies continue across the country. that's in response to several states taking action to restrict access to abortions. conversation is taking place nationwide. women... everywhere... are sharing their thoughts. new's 10's abby kirk is live in the studio this morning with how women locally are speaking out. more than "40" years later---one woman is talking about her aborition. although some disagree with the recent news of alambama passing a new law that bans abortion. some are urging others to take a closer look... "i didn't let myself remember the day." it's a mix of emotions for "beth dacosta"... "it's very painful...it's very impersonable. the doctor said nothing." ...as she tries to remember the day she had an abortion. "19-years-old" ....fully committed..."dacosta" says it just wasn't in the plans. "i didn't know what to think at first." the man she says was the love her life.... she has now been happily married to for 40 years. today--they have "2" kids of their own. "very sorrowful...it's a deep sorrow." but,the regret ...she says ...hasn't left. " i know if i would have had somebody calm me down...maybe you should try approaching your parents and see how they feel ...i think if i would have passed that one hurdle, i would have not have aborted." controversy about reproductive freedom is stirring nationwide... opponents for the bill say it's "my for the bill say it's "my body...my choice." meanwhile "dacosta"...after having an abortion herself says...she wishes someone would have stopped her. "they're not informing women of the whole procedure ...and what it means not just physically but emotionally." as others hope the movement "against" the abortion ban will grow. "dacosta" says she wants people to look at other alternatives...like counseling to prevent women from choosing abortion. "you can't fix it. adoption you can..you know a lot of times you hear those stories of reunions and it's so beautiful. but, i can't fix that." > we are aware this is a controversial topic and this one woman's viewpoint on this. again- opponents of the bill believe_ more on their take ---in our next half