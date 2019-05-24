All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

like many counties in Indiana greene county has been dealing with jail overcrowding. but now a newly expanded jail may help. last night an open house was held for the public to see the expansion. sheriff michael hasler says a lot of the features in the jail will help with safety and security. it's not only for the inmates, but also his officers. greene county leaders say they are ahead of schedule and below budget. they credit a lot of that to everyone working together and the public positively backing this project.

pro-abortion rights rallies were held coast to coast this week. demonstrators denounced the new state laws restricting abortion...and vowed to remember the politicians responsible in the next election. news 10's abby kirk is live in the studio this morning. she has reports from supreme court. pro abortion right activists have been out in force all this week. across the country, hundreds of rallies were held in response to a wave of new abortion restrictions. this year, eight states have passed laws, limiting abortion rights. five have passed so-callld "heartbeat bills" that ban the procedure after six to eight weeks of pregnancy. alambama's new law bans "all" abortions unless the mother's life is endangered. some of the new abortion laws are already being challenged in court. it could take a year or more for one of those cases to make its way to the nation's highest court. none of the new abortion laws have taken effect yet. And many legal experts doubt that they ever will---barring an intervention by the supreme court. jon, alia?

a man is behind bars in connection with an animal fighting investigation. the a-s-p-c-a and the indiana gaming commission raided properties in morgan and owen counties. they found evidence of dogfighting and cockfighting. martin anderson faces several charges and - if convicted - could spend six months to two and half years in prison. the nearly 600 rescued animals are being cared for in undisclosed temporary shelters.

the city of terre haute and the vigo county y-m-c-a have reached a verbal agreement to reopen the pool. that's according to mayor duke bennett. mayor bennett says details are still being worked out, but he's confident the pool will in fact re-open. a spokesperson for the "y" tells us the specifics are being worked out... but progress is being made. we will of course continue to follow this story for you.

around 125 high paying jobs and savings on the way to area farmers. that's as a former west terre haute power plant is converted into an ammonia production facility. wabash valley resources owns this plant. it plans to break ground within the next year to expand the plant for ammonia production. farmers use anhydrous ammonia on their fields. having the ammonia nearby will cut out transportation costs of bringing it here, and that will save farmers money. we're told it could be two to three years before construction is complete.

and still more jobs coming to the valley. hamilton center in terre haute has several positions open. those include therapists, mental health techs, addiction counselors and more. you're looking at video from a career fair held yesterday to get the word out. the company offers benefits including insurance, tuition assistance and much more. if you are interested in a job call the hamilton center.

there'll be a slight chance for rain before noon today - but a lot of you will start the day with sunshine and clouds. highs today get to 86. mostly clear tonight - a low at 68. then, mostly sunny for your saturday - but afternoon showers and storms look possible. highs tomorrow at 87. increasing chances for showers tomorrow night and into sunday.