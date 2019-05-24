Clear

Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

A quasi-warm front will move north through the area Friday which will begin to heat things up again. Temperatures look to land in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:43 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 6:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Friday night: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

A quasi-warm front will move north through the area Friday which will begin to heat things up again. Temperatures look to land in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. However, the front will also keep the sky unsettled which means isolated-to-scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible. A number of complex systems continue to develop in the Pacific Northwest. This looks to keep daily chances, albiet slight, for rain in the forecast through the middle part of next week.

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm days, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

Image

Hamilton Center hosts job fair

Image

Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts