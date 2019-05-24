Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Friday night: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated showers. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

A quasi-warm front will move north through the area Friday which will begin to heat things up again. Temperatures look to land in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. However, the front will also keep the sky unsettled which means isolated-to-scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible. A number of complex systems continue to develop in the Pacific Northwest. This looks to keep daily chances, albiet slight, for rain in the forecast through the middle part of next week.