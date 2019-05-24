Speech to Text for Linton softball

at 4:30 in the setional championship game... 2a sectional final at linton had the host miners against southridge... erica barker flashing the leather at short for linton, she snags the liner.... top third...linton's hannah frady with a shot to right...southridge almost make the great catch but the ball pops out... southridge then throws the ball away....lady miners take advantage of the error. abigial brownfield hustles from third to score....linton up two-nothing.. great defense by linton again...centerfielder mercedes eggers robs southridge of a homer, keeping this ball in the park....wow, you go mercedes.... southridge does get a run off the sac fly... this one went extra innings....heart break city for linton....southridgge wins on a