Speech to Text for Northview softball

assist... west vigo takes it three-nothing...lady vikings move on to the sectional final.... next up for west vigo was the winner between northview and brown county... madeline richey in the fifth scoots one down the leftfield line to give northview a two-nothing lead... i had a coach to me ellie carter has been a great hitter since she was 10....the northview sophomore drops a blooper in leftcenter to give northview a three-nothing lead.. all the northview fans wanted this play on rick's rallies...what you think, i believe that's good enough to make it...great extension by ellie jackman to make this catch... northview ends brown county's season, with a three-nothing win... so northview will take on west vigo saturday afternoon