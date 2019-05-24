Speech to Text for West Vigo softball

3a softball sectional semifinal between west vigo and sullivan... alex barnaby has been an rbi machine all season for west vigo.....she gets the sac fly to left to give the lady vikings a one-ohh lead in the first.... guess who's up again for west vigo...in the third barnaby hits one off the fence for an rbi double...this girl can flat out rake... still in the third....west vigo tries to add an insurance run on the sac fly to left but they make the mistake of testing abby wardell's arm... she guns down the runner at the plate for the outfield assist... west vigo takes it three-nothing...lady vikings move on to the sectional final.... next up for west vigo