Clear

West Vigo softball

Lady Vikings beat Sullivan

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:39 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for West Vigo softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3a softball sectional semifinal between west vigo and sullivan... alex barnaby has been an rbi machine all season for west vigo.....she gets the sac fly to left to give the lady vikings a one-ohh lead in the first.... guess who's up again for west vigo...in the third barnaby hits one off the fence for an rbi double...this girl can flat out rake... still in the third....west vigo tries to add an insurance run on the sac fly to left but they make the mistake of testing abby wardell's arm... she guns down the runner at the plate for the outfield assist... west vigo takes it three-nothing...lady vikings move on to the sectional final.... next up for west vigo
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm & Muggy. Spotty Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

Image

Hamilton Center hosts job fair

Image

Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

Image

Michigan sheriff speaks on lower cost jail facilities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts