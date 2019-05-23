Speech to Text for THN Baseball

terre haute north baseball opened the state tourney at home, the patriots are hosting a 4a sectional this year... the patriots faced mooresville... top third...adam craig goes opposite field, he sends one of the rightfielders head for a standup double... your next batter is tristan elder....very first pitch he see's, edler says ding-dong that pitch is gone.... a no doubter over the left field fence for a two-run homer.... terre haute north would build an 11-1 lead in this game.... but you won't believe what happened....mooresville erases and wins on a walk-off 12-11...