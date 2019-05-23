Clear

North Vermillion softball

Lady Falcons win back to back sectionals

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

back... one way or another history would be made tonight in the softball sectional final at riverton parke.... north vermillion had a chance to win back to back sectional titles for the very frist time or parke heritage would win the schools first ever sectional championship... we pick up the action in the second.. parke heritage down two-nothign with a runner on first....north vermillion throws the ball away, but heads up play by ava martin in right to get the ball and fire to second to get the runner and keep parke heritage out of scoring position... bottom five...north vermillion with two on....parke heritage freshman shortstop kailyn mckinney makes the ridiculous leaping catch to end the inning...no doubt she saved her team a couple runs with that awesome catch... parke heritage down to their final out....jayde norris hauls in the catch at second to end the game... let the celebreation begin for north vermillion....the lady falcons win two-one, they make history winning back to back softball titles for the first time in program history.... terre haute north
