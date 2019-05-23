Clear

Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

your screen.... 812 231 83-23. a local mentoring program is recieveing honors for strengthening the community... we've told you before the vermillion county commissioners mentoring program has been recognized with the "achievement award" the "national association of counties".. or naco... gives away awards in 18 different catergories. this program was recognized for being the best in civic education and public information... "i think this program really opens the door for you to get out in the community and make a difference." the program also received an award at the state level in 20-17. naco will recoginze the award-winning counties at an awards luncheon in july in nevada. luncheon in
