Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police need your help tonight searching for a suspect in burglary case... vigo county sheriff john plasse explains who they are looking for in tonight's crime stoppers report. <this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. the sheriff's office is needing your help locating this individual. take a look at this image. joshua crews is wanted for a felony count of burglary out of vigo court division one. he is approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.
