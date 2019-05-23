Clear

Michigan sheriff speaks on lower cost jail facilities

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo county leaders are learning about ways they can lower jail costs...while fighting overcrowding.. we've told you before... county leaders reached out to a michigan sheriff for his perspective. saginaw county sheriff william federspiel came to terre haute to present his thoughts for a lower cost jail in the county. he talked about the ways the county can spend millions of dollars less than what's expected for the current project. saginaw county recently built a new facility.. vigo county leaders say there are major differences in their plan.. versus vigo counties... "i got some good things from it..it was very interesting. i have the plans of their right here, i have had the drawings for over a week. the comparisons..you can see the difference that we're planning ahead.. that they may be sorry because they are landlocked." vigo county sheriff john plasse says he will follow up on tonight's conversation. the next step for the vigo county jail is for
