Greene County jail is fighting overcrowding with their new jail expansion

a wabash valley county has completed a project that will help fight jail overcrowding.. good evening and thank you for joining us. the greene county jail expansion has been in the works for a little over a year now. today they had an open house for the finished project today.. news 10's sarah lehman was there. in tonight's top story.. she gives us a look a look inside. rondrell... workers broke ground on the jail expansion last valentines day. today they held an open house... to show the public just what their tax dollars are paying for. and let me tell you for a jail...it was pretty nice. <if you've heard it once...you've heard it a thounsand times... jails all across indiana are facing an over crowding problem. greene county is no different. but leaders decided they were going to be proactive and build an expansion *before* it got too bad. "the beds filled up in the county jails. and there's a lot of counties in indiana that's having to deal with building jails. and greene county basically realized this was something we needed to deal with /// we were definitely overcrowded here and it's really going to open a lot for the sheriffs department." the new expansion has some obvious upgrades. some of those include video phones where inmates can talk with visitors... showers in almost every cell... and a hallway behind the cells where officers can check on inmates through a window. sheriff michael hasler says all these upgrades mean a safer enviornment. "there's several things that's been done that's just better than the system we currently have. /// you know it does make it safer for my staff. it makes it safer for the inmates." and both commissioner nathan abrams and sheriff hasler are very pleased with the turnout from the community. "i've seen a lot of families come through here with young children and i think that's just wonderful so that they can actually see that this is not someplace you wanna be /// the people paid for it and they have the right to come and see it and you know i'm thrilled there's a lot of people showing up today."> greene county leaders say right now, they're ahead of schedule and below budget. sheriff hasler credits that to the everyone working together and agreeing on most everything. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you to you news 10 back to you