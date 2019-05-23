Speech to Text for An adults-only book club? Vigo County Library partners for Books and Brew

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo the vigo the vigo county public library is combining the best of two worlds. the library is teaming up with the terre haute brewing company. together they're planning a special book club called books and brew. it gives people the opportunity to have a few drinks and discuss their favorite books. "the idea is to get out of the library and into the community where we can reach people in a relaxed atmosphere." the first atmosphere." the first books and brew book club