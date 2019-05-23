Clear

The Storm Prediction Center

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

since severe weather season is upon us. meterologist brady harp has more on a tool storm team 10 uses to keep you informed and safe ahead of strong storms. every monring the storm prediction center in oklahoma issues a thunderstorm outlook for the entire country including the wabash valley. you can see the storm outlook for may 24th, 2018 behind me. what do all these colors mean? well... i've prepared a little chart for you. this is a thunderstorm outlook chart. you can see a map. anytime we look at a storm prediction thunderstorm outlook... it looks like a map like this. this is a nothe rpart of the country. and you can see areas of different colors. now the green... you can match it up... it's a marginal risk of severe weather meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possibel. there's a low tornado risk associated with that green color, that marginal risk. each level as we head up the chart here becomes a more dangerous situation. enchanced risk... moderate risk... high risk... the storm prediction center does not issue the these very often for the wabash valley so anytime you hear storm team 10 talking about a moderate or high risk of sever weather for our area you definetly want to start making your plan for severe weather early in the day and be sure to stay informed about changing weather conditions because with the high rick of severe weather numerous severe storms are possible. a tornado outbreak is usually expected with a high rick of severe weather so be careful anytime you see a map like this with that pruple color, the red color. be sure to stay safe. now if you have any weather related questions be sure to ask the storm team. email. twitter facebook. or visit wthitv.com. we'll be sure to answer your weather related questions on news 10.
