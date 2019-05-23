Speech to Text for 6:00 - West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

high paying jobs and savings for wabash valley growers could be coming to vigo county. that's according to those behind plans for a new ammonia plant in west terre haute. we've told you about the project -- transforming the former "wabash river gasification" site into an ammonia production plant. now... news 10's heather good has more on how the project will impact you. rondrell... i got a glimpse of the plant this morning. according to wabash valley resources... this plant will not just produce anhydrous ammonia for local growers -- but roughly 125 high paying jobs. < this west terre haute plant once produced electricity... but now... a company plans to repurpose the site promising savings for midwest farmers and hefty salaries for workers. wabash valley resources owns the plant. it plans to break ground within the next year to expand the plant for ammonia production. farmers use anhydrous ammonia on their feilds... but those in the corn belt often pay much more for the fertilizer than farmers elsewhere. daniel williams, wabash valley resources, says, "we're going to bring ammonia to market for a significantly lower cost than it is currently imported from overseas, brought up through barges, pipelines and trucks since we're essentially in the fields where its going to be used. we're eliminating the very expensive distribution cost for ammonia." this will be the first anhydrous ammonia plant in the hoosier state -- producing four to five hundred thousand tons each year. it could be two to three years before construction is complete... but when it is... 125 full time employees will be needed to run the plant. daniel williams, wabash valley resources, says, "those are going to be some of the best paid employees in town simply because the nature of the facility. they need to be highly trained and then therefore highly paid employees. we're looking at kind of a minimum average salary of $75,000 a year." williams says they plan to hire early and train. the plant will need chemical... mechanical... and electrical engineers as well as people with industry experience. state senator jon ford says, "this is something i feel strongly will provide economic opportunity for people to get great jobs, maybe keep some of our engineering fold that go to school here in town, some of our marketing and accounting folks. and that's the goal for me is to help to create jobs that our college students can stay in town." williams tells me the plant will have an even broader economic impact when you consider the roughly 20-million dollars a year the company expects to spend on local vendors. 5-hundred to a thousand workers will also be needed during the construction phase of the project.