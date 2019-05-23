Clear

A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares h

A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares her thoughts on why he was let go

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares h

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reinstitutionabe reinstitutionalized." a local woman a with background in the criminal justice system shares her thoughts on the release of a man who served time for terrorist acts. tonight she says people shouldn't be so worried about the release. good evening and thanks for joining us. patrece dayton has the night off. the federal bureau of prisons confirmed the release of the so called "american taliban". authorities released john walker lindh from the terre haute penitentiary today. news 10 has been closely following the developments of this story over the past 24 hours. we were there all night with several national media outlets. it's a story that shined a national spotlight on the wabash valley. it highlights an issue on several people's minds. that is... just how possible it is to rehabilitate former terrorist sympathizers? according to authorities...in 20-17 officials conducted two counter terrorism assessments. those reports found lindh maintained his radicalization. tonight one local woman is offering a different assessment. news 10's richard solomon joins us now in the studio with more on why one woman calls it a complex situation. dottie rigsby taught rehabilitation classes at the federal correctional institution for several years. she also taught criminology at indiana state. she told me that being on the inside...gave her a different view on offenders authorities sentenced john walker to 20 years. he was let out after 17 on "good behavior" rigsbey says... the "good behavior" credit... points to lindh complying with the rules of the facility. she says the the facility. she says the law can't "discriminate" against any individual, no matter their crime. rigsbey says she doesn't know "lind" personally... but she says... she has watched individuals benefit from prison programs.. and come out differently. rigsbey thinks "lind's" young age was a factor in his actions. "psychologist know that our brains are not fully formed at the age of 16 /// my educated guess would be that he has certainly matured" sources sources with our national cbs affilate say "lind" will live in virgina. he will be heavily monitored by a probation officer. he won't be allowed to watch or have access to anything that shows "terrorsitic" views. he also may not have communication with "anyone" online in any other language than english... he can't travel over-seas...and "lind" "must"
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Warm & Muggy. Spotty Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

An adults-only book club? Vigo County Library partners for Books and Brew

Image

The Storm Prediction Center

Image

6:00 - West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

Man accused of splitting 14-month-old's tongue with scissors appears in court

Image

A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares h

Image

Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

Image

Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Stop the Bleed

Image

Students get the chance to watch their principal kiss a pig

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts