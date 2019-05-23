Clear

Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

Posted: May. 23, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"in law enforcement now "if' you know "of a first responder".. who goes above and beyond the call of duty here in the wabash valley.. let us know about about him or her! just head on over to "honoring the badge" on our website. you know the address... "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "2"-more men in blue.. making a difference in clinton "yesterday". it was central elementary school's annual "field day". clinton police officers "brandon mahady" and "zach firestone" joined in on the fun.. by playing a round of kickball with the students and staff. "officer mahady" kicked the ball for a couple of rounds. but.. "officer firestone" really got into the spirit. he even slid into base! looks like it
