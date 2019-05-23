Speech to Text for Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson

nominate you-at-home you-at-home nominate them.. and we here at "news 10" honor and recognize them! that's how "honoring the badge" works "here at w-t-h-i-t-v". "this month".. we honor "lieutenant mike anderson" "of the vigo county sheriff's office". his career spans "39"-years "in law enforcement". and at least "20"-of those years have been spent.. keeping your kids "safe at school". "anderson" also works "as a resource officer".. splitting his time "at sugar creek consolidated elementary school" and elementary school" and "mclean high school". ///// ///// "oh i appreciate it, i mean awards are always nice, but that's not what we do our job for... but they're always nice to get one." ////// "anderson" told us.. he's looking to retire "in january". and that's when he'll reach "40"-years