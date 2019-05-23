Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 65. west wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. friday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south wind around 7 mph.