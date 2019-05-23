Speech to Text for Stop the Bleed

listen to listen to this. nearly "20"-percent of all patients who die from a trauma injury.. could be saved if given proper bleeding control in the early stages. "today" is national "stop the bleed day". it's an event.. aimed at helping "ordinary people" save lives. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains how "2 southern indiana doctors.. took indiana doctors.. took time "to educate their community". /////// < "a person can bleed to death within five minutes. in an emergency that means time is of the essence. because of this crawford memorial hospital took time to teach residents how to effectively treat wounds to help save lives." "stop the bleed" is a national campaign to help teach normal.. everyday people how to treat those in emergency situations. crawford memorial hospital hosted a number of free classes thursday. participants were taught what to do to stop a bleeding wound. that includes.. how to apply pressure, using a tourniquet.. along with steps to follow until emergency crews arrive. each person was then given a "stop the bleed" kit to take home. "if i can get the community to help me and the hospital to do our job better. you know we're a team in this. you know to see as many people showing up today as they have it feels good." "at the top of the hour i'll have how one resident feels about the program. in robinson, gary brian news 10." > ////// just last month.. the indiana state month.. the just last just last month.. the indiana state legislature passed a bill that would require all hoosier school's safety plans to include the location of bleeding control