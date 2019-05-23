Speech to Text for Students get the chance to watch their principal kiss a pig

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project "by august 1st". "a reading challenge".. "with a twist". ////// nat pop 5 seconds ///// this was the fate of the meadows elementary school principal.. "mrs. cook". but why "kiss a pig"?! well.. students excelled "in a reading challenge". they were supposed to get "21"-thousand points by reading but these kids.. went well over that with 21,464! so.. as their reward... their principal "kissed a pig"! each year.. the staff tries to do something different. last year.. she read a children's book with a snake wrapped around her