Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club work to renovate park where they play football games

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plan. "children".. will soon have "a new place" to have some fun competition. "the terre haute boys and girls club".. is renovating its park where they play football games. "that park" is off of "8th and brown avenue" in terre haute. just last week.. "crews" began knocking-out "dug-outs" for the project. when it's done.. "the park" will have an updated look.. complete with a brand new "100"-yard football field. "club leaders say".. they're greatful for all the community support. ////// ////// "we just want to say thank you for all of the efforts in making this a safe haven for our youth here. ." ////// "the terre "the terre haute boys and girls club".. hopes to finish this