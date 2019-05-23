Speech to Text for West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

a hoosier lawmaker says people across the world will be watching indiana.. as plans for a carbon capture facility move forward. news 10 1st told you about the idea just a few weeks ago. now.. news 10's heather good.. has more on what carbo capture means.. and what it could mean for you. she's live in the newsroom.. with the details! heather... /////// susie... i took a tour of the former wabash river gasification in west terre haute this morning. the plant used to produce power... but it's been unused the last few years. now a company called wabash valley resources plans to rebuild... refurbish... and add on to the plant. it will then be used to produce ammonia -- specifically anhydrous ammonia -- which farmers use as a kind of fertilizer. the company is also planning for another unique addition... a carbon capture and sequestration facility. according to wabash valley resources... this means co2 -- or carbon dioxide -- will be captured as it is emitted from production of ammonia. instead of the co2 being released into the atmoshpere... it will be compressed and injected deep underground. those behind the plan say it is better for the environment. i asked about what would happen should something go wrong. daniel williams, wabash valley resources, says, "during the sequestration of the co2 we would be actually required to do a lot of monitoring specifically to ensure that the co2 goes where its supposed to and stays there. we would cease sequestration activities if there was an issue with the well head." state senator jon ford says, "that's two miles under ground. it doesn't bubble back up. it doesn't come back up into the water system. it is far below drinking water and far below coal seams." you just heard from state senator jon ford who helped to pass a bill allowing this company to move forward and apply for a permit with the federal environmental protection agency. coming up tonight at six... i'll have more on what this ammonia plant means for the local economy and how it will impact farmers in the corn belt. live in the newsroom, heather good news 10. ////// it could still take up to a year for the e-p-a to approve