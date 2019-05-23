Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute's mayor says the city and YMCA reach verbal agreement to reopen the pool Full Story

Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on preliminary child sex crimes

Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on preliminary child sex crimes

Posted: May. 23, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on preliminary child sex crimes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com". "sex crimes" are on the rise "in vigo county". that's according "to the sheriff's office". even more so.. "detectives say".. they're dealing "with more cases involving incest". in today's "crime alert".. "deputies" arrested "a local couple" on a number "of preliminary sex crime charges". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. was in the courtroom this morning. she has more for you now "on this disturbing case". "jordan".. ////// susie. deputies arrested "53"-year-old "barbara day" a "57"-year-old "david day" las night. this morning.. the couple appeared before judge "sarah mullican" to hear the charges filed against them. right now.. both face "sexual misconduct with a minor".. "vicarious sexual gratification".. "contributing to delinquency of a minor" and "possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia". "barbara" however.. also faces "1"-count of "incest". i have the probable cause affidavit right here. a lot of the information is too graphic to share.. but this is what i can tell you. according to court documents.. the incident took place on "may 18th". "barbara" and "david" reportedly offered the victim marijuana. the victim says the "day's" began to have sex and then motioned for the victim to join in. court records state the victim and "david" then had sex authorities say the victim reported the crime "4"-days later. a warrant was then issued to search the day's home. today, i also sat down with vigo county sheriff john plasse. he could not share specifics of the case.. but did comment on the seriousness of the crime. [take sot incue: it's really disturbing outcue: something like that to: 0:17 duration:0:17] /////// "it's really disturbing when it happens and you know, it's somebody that you're supposed to take care of not abuse so it's pretty serious the allegations. it's just pretty bad as a human being to do something like that ." //////// now.. as of this morning's court hearing.. attorney's asked for more time to look into the case. they'll be back in court on may 29th. bonds for both suspects have been set at "50"-thousand dollars.. with no "10"-percent. we'll continue to follow this case.. along with the increasing caseload that the vigo county sheriff's office is working.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Showers continue, warm and muggy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

Image

Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Stop the Bleed

Image

Students get the chance to watch their principal kiss a pig

Image

Boys and Girls Club work to renovate park where they play football games

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on preliminary child sex crimes

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Spirit Sprint Worthington City Park June 1st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire