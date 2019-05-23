Speech to Text for Vigo County woman faces a charge of incest as pair arrested on preliminary child sex crimes

com". "sex crimes" are on the rise "in vigo county". that's according "to the sheriff's office". even more so.. "detectives say".. they're dealing "with more cases involving incest". in today's "crime alert".. "deputies" arrested "a local couple" on a number "of preliminary sex crime charges". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. was in the courtroom this morning. she has more for you now "on this disturbing case". "jordan".. ////// susie. deputies arrested "53"-year-old "barbara day" a "57"-year-old "david day" las night. this morning.. the couple appeared before judge "sarah mullican" to hear the charges filed against them. right now.. both face "sexual misconduct with a minor".. "vicarious sexual gratification".. "contributing to delinquency of a minor" and "possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia". "barbara" however.. also faces "1"-count of "incest". i have the probable cause affidavit right here. a lot of the information is too graphic to share.. but this is what i can tell you. according to court documents.. the incident took place on "may 18th". "barbara" and "david" reportedly offered the victim marijuana. the victim says the "day's" began to have sex and then motioned for the victim to join in. court records state the victim and "david" then had sex authorities say the victim reported the crime "4"-days later. a warrant was then issued to search the day's home. today, i also sat down with vigo county sheriff john plasse. he could not share specifics of the case.. but did comment on the seriousness of the crime. [take sot incue: it's really disturbing outcue: something like that to: 0:17 duration:0:17] /////// "it's really disturbing when it happens and you know, it's somebody that you're supposed to take care of not abuse so it's pretty serious the allegations. it's just pretty bad as a human being to do something like that ." //////// now.. as of this morning's court hearing.. attorney's asked for more time to look into the case. they'll be back in court on may 29th. bonds for both suspects have been set at "50"-thousand dollars.. with no "10"-percent. we'll continue to follow this case.. along with the increasing caseload that the vigo county sheriff's office is working.