Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: May. 23, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

afternoon and welcome some sunshine, but there still may be a few showers near dusk. then, another round of showers possible overnight, with a low at 65. some rain still possible tomorrow morning, but partly sunny for the afternoon. high tomorrow at 86. the sky will break up a little for the afternoon and welcome some sunshine, but there still may be a few showers near dusk. then, another round of showers possible overnight, with a low at 65. some rain still possible tomorrow morning, but partly sunny for the afternoon. high tomorrow at 86.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Showers continue, warm and muggy.
