Speech to Text for Spirit Sprint Worthington City Park June 1st

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sprint. it's coming up on saturday, june 1st at worthington city park. we will have a ton of family fun available. there will be a 5k run, a fun walk, a mutt strut, stroller mommas and a family walk. register as an individual or form a team and raise money for a great cause. the team raising the most money will walk away with an amazing prize. the day will also include entertainment, rides, concessions, contests and games. all proceeds go to support yukon parks and recreation spirit league. come along on a journey. walk, run, or cheer others on during our annual 5k.