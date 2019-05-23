All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have developing news for you this morning. that's as john walker lindh, the so-called "american taliban", is set be released from terre haute's federal prison today. lindh was captured in afghanistan. after the september 11th attacks in 20-01. he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2002. Now after serving 17 years lindh is set to be released sometime today. Three years are reportedly being shaved-off his sentence for good behavior. news 10's abby kirk is live near the federal prison with what we know at this hour. yes, that's right jon alia.... john walker lindh free to go today... what happens after that is what people are worried about. ` news 10 has had a crew stay here overnight waiting for his release. at this houri can't confirm that he has been released. ut, i can say that our crews did witness someone being put in a car around 12:20 last night. but, again nothing is confirmed at this hour. Cbs is out here and will have continuing coverage at the top of the hour.

three people are dead after a tornado ripped through missouri last night. officials there also report debris was indicated at 13,000 feet above ground. the twister hit during the evening, which caught many residents off guard.....some of them not hearing the sirens.

new this morning -- a house destroyed by fire. right now crews are still at the scene. just take a look at what they were up against. this is at 4444 west poplar drive in west terre haute. as you can see the home was covered with heavy flames. crews got the call just after 3:30 this morning. sugar creek, honey creek and shepardsville fire departments all battled the blaze. so far it's unclear how the fire started.

a traffic alert - the first phase of the new bowling green bridge is almost finished in clay county. the indiana department of transportation tells us crews have placed around 50,000 yards of embankment. they also installed the foundation and constructed new alignment. crews plan to set bridge beams during the first week of june. in-dot expects the bridge to reopen late this year.