All You Need to Know for Thursday

three people are dead after a tornado ripped through missouri last night. officials there also report debris was indicated at 13,000 feet above ground. the twister hit during the evening, which caught many residents off guard.....some of them not hearing the sirens.
new this morning -- a house destroyed by fire. right now crews are still at the scene. just take a look at what they were up against. this is at 4444 west poplar drive in west terre haute. as you can see the home was covered with heavy flames. crews got the call just after 3:30 this morning. sugar creek, honey creek and shepardsville fire departments all battled the blaze. so far it's unclear how the fire started.
a traffic alert - the first phase of the new bowling green bridge is almost finished in clay county. the indiana department of transportation tells us crews have placed around 50,000 yards of embankment. they also installed the foundation and constructed new alignment. crews plan to set bridge beams during the first week of june. in-dot expects the bridge to reopen late this year.