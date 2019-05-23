Clear
Home destroyed by overnight fire

Firefighters battle heavy flames and rain

Posted: May. 23, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

families. new this morning -- a house destroyed by fire. right now -- crews are still at the scene. just take a look at what they were up against. this is at "44-44 west poplar drive" in west terre haute. as you can see... the home was covered with heavy flames. crews got the call just after 3:30 this morning. "sugar creek"... "honey creek" and "shepardsville fire departments" all battled the blaze. so far -- it's unclear how the fire started.
