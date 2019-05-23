Clear
John Walker Lindh, the man convicted of serving in Taliban army, released from prison in Terre Haute

John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, was realeased after nearly two decades in prison.

good morning... today... the man known as the "american taliban" "is" a free man... according to lindh's lawyer... he has been released from the federal prison in terre haute. here is a live look of the facilty... news 10 has been camped out overnight tracking the release of "john walker lindh". this is where he served 17 of his 20-year prison sentence... we're told three years was shaved off... for good behavior. lindh was convicted of "supplying services to the taliban" and "carrying an explosive device." he will now be on supervised release for three years. news 10 will have much more on the terms of his release throughout the
