Scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 83°

Our rainy pattern continues as several disturbances will pass through the area over the course of the next 7 days.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:29 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:34 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 83°

Thursday night: Scattered thundershowers. Low: 65°

Friday: Morning showers and thundershowers. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

Our rainy pattern continues as several disturbances will pass through the area over the course of the next 7 days. We're not looking for a steady, all day rain, but scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 80s for daytime highs with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will be high, so expect muggy conditions.

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers continue, warm and muggy.
