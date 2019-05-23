Speech to Text for THS Girls tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night against illinois state... a win tonight and the terre haute south girls tennis team would capture their 24th regional championships, that'd be the second most in ihsaa history among girls tennis programs... lady braves faced northview in the regional final at crawfordsville... as-ree-l man-uh-lay-say with the nice play at two doubles for south for a winner....the lady braves won their match dropping just one game.. you know lauren rowe is going to win....south's number one singles player is awesome...she won in straight sets.. one doubles, nice shot by south's breanna rogers.....she teammed up with andrea saylor to win six-one, six-one.... terre haute south wins five-nothing....lady braves win their fifth straight regional title and 24th overall! <<so overwhelming and exciting. have to stay humble about it. excited for my team to keep moving. proud of the girls, they've worked really hard this season. came into regional with confidence. this time definitely a show to watch. determined to play