South Vermillion baseball

Wildcats give coach Terry win number 600

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for South Vermillion baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this moment.> south vermillion baseball coach tim terry had a chance tonight to join a pretty special club, his next victory would be career win number 600... coach terry with his 599 wins saw his wildcats open sectionals against south putnam.. coach had to like this bryce mc-lish says ding-dong that pitch is gone....the south vermillion senior leaves the yard for a two-run homer... top five...south vee up five-two...jaxon mullins says lets make it six-two....he singles to bring home one wildcat run.... south vermillion opens sectionals with a six-three win, they give head coach tim terry career win number 600,afterwards coach terry was humble as always about his big milestone.... < only reason i've done that is the kids i got. all these years i've had really great kids to coach. that's the only reason. that's why you get here is the players. i've always enjoyed the game. these guys love baseball too, that's what its
