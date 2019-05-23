Speech to Text for Shakamak softball

shakamak softball shakamak shakamak softball entered the state tourney with a little extra motivation to keep their season going... their head coach b.a. shipman informed his lady lakers entering sectionals this would be his last season, he was retiring after 11 years... could the lady lakers keep shipman's coaching career going, tonight they faced clay city for a sectional title... john-uh lash gets a chopper through the right side of the infield to put shakamak up six-nothing in the second... kaitlynne gilbert had a big night at the plate...she rips an rbi double down the leftfield line to give shakamak an eight-nothing lead in the fifth... clay city has been a team that plays all 21 outs and again tonight they had a comeback in them... the lady eels score three times in the sixth...one here on the rbi sac fly from charly koe-ler...... final inning...clay city down eight-five with the bases loaded...they have the tying run at first and winning run at the plate... stella harrison with the rbi groundout...lady eels down eight-six.... clay city does have two runners in scoring position with two outs.....but shakamak would pitcher john-uh lash would bear down and end the game with the strikeout... lady lakers win eight-six, they bring home their 13th sectional title and they give their head coach b-a shipman at least one more game! < very special for me because i'm a senior too. we did this for him and use to. so happy to give him what he wanted most. its our last one. use that for motivation. our team has flown under the radar this year. we play tough schedule to get us ready for this moment.> south