Speech to Text for Local robotics team brings home top honors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

died in battle... a local robotics team is hoisting a big title... "team storm" just got back from the "first lego league razorback invitational". and they're coming back.. as champions! teams from all over the world competed in the competition. they were challenged to build a robot.. entirely out of legos! the champion award is given to the team that most embodies the experience...and excels at the robot game and project. its a celebration of 10 months of hardwork.. "i was shocked i didnt think we were going to recieve such a big award. and it was really exciting i was about ready to die. /// it was also really cool and we especially weren't expecting it because we took home the same award last season. so it was even more of an honor to take it home two years in a row." they also had to work together to solve a real-world problem to the theme... space. they focused on tackling depression and isolation in long-duration space