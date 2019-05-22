Speech to Text for Thousands of American Flags line the trail around Memorial Stadium to honor fallen heroes

cans will go out. a special tribute is paying honor to our fallen heroes... thousands of american flags now line the trail at memorial stadium in terre haute... each one represents a service-member killed in iraq or afghanistan since 2001.. people can walk or run around the trail... its open to anyone who wants to honor the men and women who died in battle...