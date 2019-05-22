Speech to Text for Union Hospital shows off new surgical technology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

website. that's wthi tv dot com. a local hospital has a new way to fix a fairly common ailment. tonight.. union hospital in terre haute unveiled it's da-vinci surgical platform. the equipment helps doctors perform surgeries on issues like hernias. tonight, there was a special presentation describing the new technology. basically... it's a robotic device. it has 3-d vision and allows doctors to make more precise incinsions. "it's really just kind of the next step in technology. like how we've been upgrading our tvs from regular defintion to hd to super hd." doctors say to super hd." defintion to hd to super hd." doctors say by using the technology, patients' pain and recovery time after surgery will decrease.