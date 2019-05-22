Speech to Text for Vincennes University Board of Trustees approves $2 million contribution for city's levee project

a large sum of money has been approved for a major project in vincennes... the vincennes university board of trustees finance committee has approved to contribute 2 million dollars to the city's levee project. the money will be used to replace aged wells along the levee. it runs from the green activites center to kimmell park. the entire project will cost 5 million dollars. the recommendation will go before the full board on june 26th.