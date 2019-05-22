Speech to Text for 'American Taliban' fighter to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison after 17 year sentence

guilty "in 20-02". now after serving "17"-years.. "lindh" is set t be released "sometime tomorrow" "3"-years are reportedly being shaved-off his sentence "for good behavior". news 10's sarah lehman is live near the federal prison. she has more on how the community is reacting. patrece.. right now i'm across the street from the federal prison area. standing in the parking lot of dollar general. the bureau of prisons says john walker lindh is in the federal correctional institution. right now i know it's dark and you can't see that far away but... that's going to be on this side of the prison area. like we've told you before lindh was convincted almost 20 years ago for supplying services to the taliban -- and for carrying an explosive during the court case of a felon. lindh has called the maximum security prison here in terre haute home for almost 2 decades. he is being released here sometime tomorrow. we don't have much details about when or where he will be released or if he will be released in vigo county and the terre haute area. but a lot of you in the community are worried about what might happen. "actually i think it's kind of pathetic with his uh with his uh organization he belongs to, the taliban i think he probably should've maybe done a little time down at gitmo after he left here. /// and i just live down the road. what's he gonna do when he gets out? is he gonna do the same thing? he knows how to make bombs mayne the next time it might be worse then he did this time" lindh will be on probabtion for three years after his release tomorrow. the details of that probabtion are in these court documents right here which we also have for you on our website. that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in vigo county i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.