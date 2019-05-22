Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

'American Taliban' fighter to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison after 17 year sentence

'American Taliban' fighter to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison after 17-year sentence

Posted: May. 22, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 'American Taliban' fighter to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison after 17 year sentence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guilty "in 20-02". now after serving "17"-years.. "lindh" is set t be released "sometime tomorrow" "3"-years are reportedly being shaved-off his sentence "for good behavior". news 10's sarah lehman is live near the federal prison. she has more on how the community is reacting. patrece.. right now i'm across the street from the federal prison area. standing in the parking lot of dollar general. the bureau of prisons says john walker lindh is in the federal correctional institution. right now i know it's dark and you can't see that far away but... that's going to be on this side of the prison area. like we've told you before lindh was convincted almost 20 years ago for supplying services to the taliban -- and for carrying an explosive during the court case of a felon. lindh has called the maximum security prison here in terre haute home for almost 2 decades. he is being released here sometime tomorrow. we don't have much details about when or where he will be released or if he will be released in vigo county and the terre haute area. but a lot of you in the community are worried about what might happen. "actually i think it's kind of pathetic with his uh with his uh organization he belongs to, the taliban i think he probably should've maybe done a little time down at gitmo after he left here. /// and i just live down the road. what's he gonna do when he gets out? is he gonna do the same thing? he knows how to make bombs mayne the next time it might be worse then he did this time" lindh will be on probabtion for three years after his release tomorrow. the details of that probabtion are in these court documents right here which we also have for you on our website. that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in vigo county i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local robotics team brings home top honors

Image

Thousands of American Flags line the trail around Memorial Stadium to honor fallen heroes

Image

Union Hospital shows off new surgical technology

Image

Vincennes University Board of Trustees approves $2 million contribution for city's levee project

Image

'American Taliban' fighter to be released from Terre Haute's federal prison after 17 year sentence

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts