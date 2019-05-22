Clear

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that is very dependant on the weather. chris what can you tell us? < i'm out here at the vigo county fairgrounds, and tonight is the tony hulman classic. this is a fun event for people of all ages, and it's a great way to get race weekend started here in the hoosier state. now the past few years, the event has actually been rained out. the good news is, right now we're looking like we should stay pretty much dry for the event tonight. as far as temperatures go, it was warmer today, but still pretty comfortable. you should be pretty good if you come out here tonight to enjoy the show. if any chance for rain were to move in, storm team 10 will have you covered. we're also keeping a close eye on this weekend, of course being the indy 500. for now, reporting at the vigo county fairgrounds, chris pier, storm team 10. >
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Fighting alcohol addiction

Image

Local leader wins award

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

EMS Appreciation Week

Image

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts