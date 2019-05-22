Speech to Text for Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

that is very dependant on the weather. chris what can you tell us? < i'm out here at the vigo county fairgrounds, and tonight is the tony hulman classic. this is a fun event for people of all ages, and it's a great way to get race weekend started here in the hoosier state. now the past few years, the event has actually been rained out. the good news is, right now we're looking like we should stay pretty much dry for the event tonight. as far as temperatures go, it was warmer today, but still pretty comfortable. you should be pretty good if you come out here tonight to enjoy the show. if any chance for rain were to move in, storm team 10 will have you covered. we're also keeping a close eye on this weekend, of course being the indy 500. for now, reporting at the vigo county fairgrounds, chris pier, storm team 10. >