Speech to Text for Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

open late this year. students at sullivan elementary school are receiving quite the treat. news 10 stopped by today. that's where we found "hedgehog hannah". it's an educational animal show. students got an up close look at snakes, alligators and even a chinchilla. organizers say the program is like getting a tour of animal kingdom. "we just really want the kids to enjoy the experience, very hands on, very educational and its just something very neat to be able to explore these animals at finger's touch." the hedgehog hannah exhibit comes all the way from