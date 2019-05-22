Speech to Text for First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are dealing with. in tonight's traffic alert... the first phase of a local road project is almost complete! today news 10 spoke with the indiana department of transportation. they spoke on the progress of the "bowling green bridge" i clay county. so far crews have placed around 50-thousand yards of embankment. they also installed the foundation and constructed new alignment. the first week of june crews plan to set bridge beams. in-dot expects the bridge to be back