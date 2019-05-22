Speech to Text for West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one terre haute police officer received one of the highest honors an officer can receive. the terre haute police department awards board gave the "combat cross medal" to rob pitts. he's the officer who lost his life in the line of duty last year. the board gave the award during last night's t-h-p-d awards ceremony. wade biggs from west terre haute created a special shadow box. it will hold this award and the others officer pitts received during his career with the police department. "it's great because its not only a way to honor rob but it's a way to give the families something to remember him by and its a lot more closure which is what they need." officer pitts'