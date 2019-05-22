Clear

Fighting alcohol addiction

Fighting alcohol addiction

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fighting alcohol addiction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"15"- nearly "15"- nearly "15"-million-people struggle with alcohol addiction. less than "10"-percent.. "seek help". that's according "to the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism". "1"-"local abuse center" is fighting to make sure.. people have the right treatment. news 10's.. "richard solomon".. tells us the story of "1"-local woman "who did find help" "and recover". hear how she was able to bounce back.. and get a 2nd chance at life. //////// "gwen robins" is now "14"-months sober. she's been struggling with alcohol addiction for the past "3"-decades. she says with the help of "next step foundation".. she wa able to finally have the life she wanted. < it's been a long road for gwen robins to get to this point in her life. "i mean i've drank since i was very young. " her addiction got worse when her mother was murdered. 6 years later.. her daughter died. "it was after my mom being killed and after my daughter dying that it really spiriled out of contrtol." robins drank to numb the pain. she says it wasn't until she hit rock bottom that she knew she needed a change in her life. "i was to the point where over and over and over i've almost died and i finally did not want to die" that's when she found the next step foundation. the foundation offers programs..aa meetings.. and mentorship. with the help of her coach jennifer tickle...they were able to achieve an easy goal. "we're in it to win it...using is not an option" now..robins is reunited with her family. she knows her story can and will help many others find their inner... "peace....happiness..*laughs*" > //////// the doors of the next step the doors of //////// > ess..*laughs*" > //////// the doors of the doors of the next step foundation in terre haute are always open. if you would like more information...you can visit them at next step foundation dot org. back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Fighting alcohol addiction

Image

Local leader wins award

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

EMS Appreciation Week

Image

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts