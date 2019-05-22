Speech to Text for Fighting alcohol addiction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"15"- nearly "15"- nearly "15"-million-people struggle with alcohol addiction. less than "10"-percent.. "seek help". that's according "to the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism". "1"-"local abuse center" is fighting to make sure.. people have the right treatment. news 10's.. "richard solomon".. tells us the story of "1"-local woman "who did find help" "and recover". hear how she was able to bounce back.. and get a 2nd chance at life. //////// "gwen robins" is now "14"-months sober. she's been struggling with alcohol addiction for the past "3"-decades. she says with the help of "next step foundation".. she wa able to finally have the life she wanted. < it's been a long road for gwen robins to get to this point in her life. "i mean i've drank since i was very young. " her addiction got worse when her mother was murdered. 6 years later.. her daughter died. "it was after my mom being killed and after my daughter dying that it really spiriled out of contrtol." robins drank to numb the pain. she says it wasn't until she hit rock bottom that she knew she needed a change in her life. "i was to the point where over and over and over i've almost died and i finally did not want to die" that's when she found the next step foundation. the foundation offers programs..aa meetings.. and mentorship. with the help of her coach jennifer tickle...they were able to achieve an easy goal. "we're in it to win it...using is not an option" now..robins is reunited with her family. she knows her story can and will help many others find their inner... "peace....happiness..*laughs*" > //////// the doors of the next step the doors of //////// > ess..*laughs*" > //////// the doors of the doors of the next step foundation in terre haute are always open. if you would like more information...you can visit them at next step foundation dot org. back to you.