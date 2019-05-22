Speech to Text for Local leader wins award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. a hard worker.. is getting some praise today.. after many years of service. "danny wayne beemer" took home "the indiana assistive technology award" today. he's "the assistant executive director" "of the wil center" in terre haute. "the group" provides advocacy and resources for folks living with disabilities. "today".. "beemer" accepted the award during an event "at the meadows banquet center". "organizers say".. the award recognizes people who use technology to help those living with disabilites. "beemer says".. he's humbled to receive it. ////// 10:15:43,28 " assistive technology is a wonderful pathway to help people stay independent, and we'll be out to see you in your homes ." ////// today's award.. was part of a bigger event.. called "connecting caring generations" it was a collaboration between "the will center" and "area 7"... which is an organization that provides services for older