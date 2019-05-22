Clear

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. ////// "a local jeep group" makes "a big difference" during a recent weekend fundraiser. "the wabash valley jeep junkies" hosted its 3rd annual event called "going topless for pink". it's held in conjuction "with national go topless jeep day". "organizers say".. this year brought-in record numbers "for both jeeps" and "money"! in fact.. as of air time.. more than "26"-thousand-dollars has been raised. //// /////// "you hit a grand slam. it's unbelievable what you did this weekend. the amount of money that was raised was just unbelievable. well over 26 thousand dollars and we're still counting." //////// all the money raised.. goes "to pink of terre haute". to learn more "about wabash valley jeep junkies".. or, "pin of terre haute".. and how you can get involved with either group.. just head on over to our website. you know the site. w-t-h-i t-v
